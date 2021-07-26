West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to assess impact of Cyclone Yaas, hold meetings in West Bengal
Bengal chief secy retired, to act as chief advisor to CM: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal CM Mamata to lead rally against fuel price hike in Siliguri
Mamata Banerjee moves SC on filing of affidavits in Narada sting case
-
As the nation observed the 21st anniversary of Kargil victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who had laid down their lives during the war.
She said that India will remain indebted to them forever.
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our country. India will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts," Banerjee tweeted.
July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan in 'Operation Vijay'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU