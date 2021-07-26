JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Yediyurappa says he will resign, calls tenure as CM was 'trial by fire'
Business Standard

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Kargil martyrs

As the nation observed the 21st anniversary of Kargil victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who had laid down their lives during the war.

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Kargil war

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

As the nation observed the 21st anniversary of Kargil victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who had laid down their lives during the war.

She said that India will remain indebted to them forever.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our country. India will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts," Banerjee tweeted.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan in 'Operation Vijay'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 12:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.