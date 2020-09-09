West Bengal coronavirus update: 57 more patients die; 3,091 cases detected

The COVID-19 death toll in rose to 3,677 on Monday with 57 more patients succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The tally went up to 1,86,956 after 3,091 fresh cases of infection were registered from different parts of the state.

The discharge rate of improved to 85.60 per cent after 2,996 people recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The discharge rate was 85.40 per cent on Monday.

now has 23,254 active cases.

Kolkata accounted for the majority of the new deaths, with 19 people succumbing to the disease, followed by North 24 Parganas (12), Howrah (six), Hooghly and Purba Medinipur (four each), the bulletin said.

The remaining casualties were reported from several other districts.

The 3,091 fresh cases of infection included 581 from North 24 Parganas, 380 from Kolkata, 298 from Purba Medinipur and 175 from Paschim Medinipur.

Altogether 42,388 samples tested for COVID-19 in the state since Monday, while 22,43,294 such tests were conducted so far, the bulletin said



Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Tapas Chattopadhyay, tested positive for

He was admitted to a private hospital in the city with mild fever, an official said.

