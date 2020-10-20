West Bengal governor hails court order on Durga Puja pandal hopping

-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep
Dhankhar on Tuesday hailed the Calcutta High Court order to declare all community Durga puja pandals as no entry zones for visitors and urged the people to enjoy the festival taking all COVID-19 safety precautions.
The governor said he will only be present in the puja inaugurations vitually.
Dhankhar tweeted "In view of Calcutta High Court order in public interest would have virtual participation in Durga Puja inaugurations.
"Enjoy unmatched festivity of Puja under the umbrella of safety and security to evade Pandemic Covid. All maintain social distancing; Wear Mask and Wash hands," he posted.
On Monday a division bench of Calcutta high court comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee ordered that no visitor will be allowed to enter the marquees.
For small pandals barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones a distance of 10 metres will have to be maintained, the order said adding there should be no-entry boards on the barricades.
The HC had also ordered that only 15 to 25 persons belonging to the organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.
The five- day Durga Puja festival will begin on October 22.
