West Bengal logs 3,067 new Covid cases, 5 deaths; positivity rate at 21.29%

on Friday reported 3,067 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 20,65,360, the health department said in a bulletin on Friday.

North 24 Parganas registered 693 infections followed by Kolkata at 653.

Five more deaths due to the disease raised the toll to 21,265, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases rose by 1,187 to 30,043



Altogether 20,14,052 people have recovered from the disease, 1,875 of them since Thursday.

The positivity rate stood at 19.54 per cent.

The state since Thursday tested 15,699 samples, the bulletin added.

