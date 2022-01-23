West Bengal logs 6,980 new Covid-19 cases and 36 fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal BJP slams EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously
Bengal BJP's Rajib Banerjee, Tripura MLA Ashis Das join Trinamool
Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 22,155 new cases, 23 fresh deaths
-
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,65,245 on Sunday as 6,980 people tested positive for the infection, 2,211 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.
Thirty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 20,338.
Kolkata reported the highest number of 973 new cases, closely followed by 960 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.
Ten fatalities were registered in Kolkata, and six each in Howrah and Birbhum, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases declined by 13,474 to 1,10,183. As many as 20,418 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,34,724, it said, adding that the discharge rate improved to 93.36 per cent from 92.65 per cent on Saturday.
The positivity rate stood at 9.53 per cent, as 73,214 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,27,79,724, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU