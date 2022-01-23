Covid-19 pandemic: 14,112 fresh cases, 19 more deaths in Rajasthan

-
Rajasthan on Sunday reported 14,112 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths due to the viral disease, according to a health department report.
Jaipur reported the maximum number of cases at 3,666, followed by 1,177 in Jodhpur, 780 in Alwar and 669 in Chittorgarh, the report stated.
Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Bikaner, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur, and one each from Ajmer, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bundi, Kota, Tonk and Udaipur, it said.
There are 93,442 active cases in the state, it added.
So far, 11,29,902 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Of these, 9,095 people have died and 10,27,365 recovered.
