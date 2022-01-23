Covid-19 pandemic: 755 new cases, 2 more deaths in Himachal Pradesh

-
-
Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday pushing the death toll to 3,916 while the state recorded 755 new COVID-19 cases as the infection tally rose to 2,60,321, a health official said.
An 87-year-old woman in Mandi and a 90-year-old man in Kangra succumbed to the virus, he said.
Being a Sunday, only 4,130 samples were tested in the state as compared to 11,565, 12,283 and 12,817 on Saturday, Friday and Thursday.
The highest 151 new cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 124 in Shimla, 121 in Solan, 87 in Sirmaur, 83 in Mandi, 72 in Hamirpur, and 63 in Una among other places.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 16,821 from 17,295 on Saturday, official said.
Besides, 1,227 more patients recovered from the viral disease.
With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,39,550, he said.
