West Bengal reports 81 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,286 fresh cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 toll rose to 16,812 after 81 more people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, a bulletin released by the state's health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal
File Photo: Workers move medical oxygen cylinders to refill, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose

to 16,812 after 81 more people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, a bulletin released by the state's health department said.

The tally mounted to 14,57,273 with 4,286 fresh cases, it said.

The eastern state now has 16,248 active cases, while 14,24,213 people have recovered from the disease, including 3,149 since Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 62,276 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,32,35,743.

First Published: Sun, June 13 2021. 07:44 IST

