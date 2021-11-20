West Bengal reports 877 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 new deaths

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 16,08,393 on Friday after 877 more people, up from the previous day's figure of 860, were diagnosed with the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

Nine fresh fatalities due to were also reported in the state pushing the death toll to 19,364, even as the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.20 per cent. Fourteen Covid-19 patients had died on Thursday.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.98 per cent, slightly higher than Thursday's count of 1.95 per cent. On November 17, 16 and 15, the figures were 1.97 per cent, 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively.

Of the 877 fresh cases, Kolkata accounted for the maximum at 242, while neighbouring North 24 Parganas registered 158, the bulletin said.

Two Covid deaths each were registered in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly while one fatality each was recorded in the districts of Nadia, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri.

Altogether 833 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 15,80,922.

Since Thursday, 44,322 samples were tested for in taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,99,33,153, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 4,10,940 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state taking the total of people getting at least one dose of the vaccine to 8,67,14,685, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)