West Bengal reports 877 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 new deaths

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 11,586 new cases in Kerala in a day; 4,877 in Maharashtra
West Bengal plans more Covid beds for women amid third wave threat
Bengal coronavirus update: 711 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Vedanta board approves interim dividend of Rs 6,877 crore
Vedanta to disburse Rs 6,877 crore via dividend declaration
-
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally went up to 16,08,393 on Friday after 877 more people, up from the previous day's figure of 860, were diagnosed with the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.
Nine fresh fatalities due to coronavirus were also reported in the state pushing the death toll to 19,364, even as the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.20 per cent. Fourteen Covid-19 patients had died on Thursday.
The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.98 per cent, slightly higher than Thursday's count of 1.95 per cent. On November 17, 16 and 15, the figures were 1.97 per cent, 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively.
Of the 877 fresh cases, Kolkata accounted for the maximum at 242, while neighbouring North 24 Parganas registered 158, the bulletin said.
Two Covid deaths each were registered in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly while one fatality each was recorded in the districts of Nadia, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri.
Altogether 833 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 15,80,922.
Since Thursday, 44,322 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,99,33,153, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 4,10,940 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state taking the total of people getting at least one dose of the vaccine to 8,67,14,685, an official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU