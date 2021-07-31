Bengal coronavirus update: 711 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

JUST IN
Supreme Court seeks report from Jharkhand govt in judge murder case
Business Standard

West Bengal on Friday reported 711 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths, the state Health Department said

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Relative of a COVID-19 patient sprays disinfectant on her, after she recovered from COVID-19 and gets discharged from a state government run hospital, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)
West Bengal on Friday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, the state Health Department said.

The North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 101, while Kolkata reported 74 cases, it said.

The state has so far reported 15,27,250 cases and 18,128 deaths, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 835 people recovered from the disease, improving the recovery rate to 98.08 per cent.

So far, 14,97,951 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

There are 11,171 active cases in the state at present.

The new cases were detected after testing 43,209 samples.

First Published: Sat, July 31 2021. 01:28 IST

