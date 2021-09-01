Vedanta board approves interim dividend of Rs 6,877 crore

Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim of Rs 18.50 per equity share for FY2021-22, amounting to Rs 6,877 crore.

"The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on Wednesday...have approved first interim of Rs 18.50 per equity share i.e. 1850% on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore," Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The record date for the purpose of payment of September 9. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the filing said.

Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)