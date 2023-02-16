JUST IN
NCW seeks report from Delhi Police commissioner in Nikki Yadav murder case
Union MoS launches capacity building programme for senior scientists
Indian Railway to achieve record production of locomotives, coaches in FY23
Water security big concern, India should revive connect with nature: PM
Govt launches pan-India best tourism village competition, new web portal
Another leopard sighting at Ghaziabad court; bar association calls strike
Prithvi Shaw's car attacked with baseball bat over selfie with fans
Vistara hikes salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8% as part of appraisal
Freebies won't lead to sustainable growth: Top economist on Bengal budget
380 tiger deaths since 2020 in India as population increases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NCW seeks report from Delhi Police commissioner in Nikki Yadav murder case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

West Bengal's debt per capita stands at an estimate of more than Rs 60,000

When the ruling Trinamool Congress assumed office in 2011, the total debt of the state stood at Rs 1.97 lakh crore

Topics
West Bengal | Debt | TMC

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian Currency
Representative Image

With a population of around nine crore and cumulative debt of Rs 5.86 lakh crore, debt per capita in West Bengal stands at a conservative estimate of more than Rs 60,000.

When the ruling Trinamool Congress assumed office in 2011, the total debt of the state stood at Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

In the budget for 2023-24 presented in the state assembly on Tuesday, the West Bengal government has proposed to raise money from the market to the tune of Rs 79,000 crore, compared to the 2022-23 revised figure of Rs 75,000 crore.

Noted economist Ajitava Ray Chaudhuri said, "The present generation has contracted such a debt stock which has to be repaid by the future generation".

"If a such high debt is backed by equivalent assets created, the burden on future generation will be lower," Ray Chaudhuri said.

The state's tax revenue for the year 2023-24 is also projected to be Rs 89,000 crore, in contrast to Rs 79,500 crore in the revised figure for 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU