West Bengal sees biggest 1-day spike in Covid deaths, over 19,500 new cases

West Bengal on Saturday registered 144 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 13,137, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 19,511 fresh infections, which took the tally to 11,14,313, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 1,31,948.

At least 19,211 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Since Friday, 66,563 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

