Hero MotoCorp to set up 100-bed coronavirus centre in Gurugram

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it has partnered with the district administration of Gurugram to set up a makeshift 100-bed Covid Care centre in Gurugram.
The company is supporting the setting up of the centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurugram under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform Hero We Care, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
"The Covid Care centre will help augment our medical infrastructure and enable us to widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district," Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram Yash Garg said.
Stating that this is an excellent example of the public-private partnership in contributing towards the larger cause of the society, he said, "At a challenging time such as this, we urge more corporates and private organisations to come forward for similar initiatives."
Hero MotoCorp Head Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication Bharatendu Kabi said this 100-bed Covid Care centre will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in Gurugram.
The company has been taking an active role in the combat against the second wave of the pandemic. Recently it had partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK) at Haridwar for strengthening their healthcare system and response to COVID-19 Besides, it is also extending support to COVID-19 hospitals in states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.
