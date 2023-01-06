JUST IN
Centre bans TRF, designates LeT launching commander Amin as terrorist
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be inaugurated next month: Nitin Gadkari
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expected to visit India next month
French President Emmanuel Macron may visit India in first half of 2023
Jammu and Kashmir is 'integral and inalienable' part of India: MEA
Rs 635-cr money laundering: ED files charge sheet against Maharashtra MLA
Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in outskirts of Jammu
G20 foreign ministers set to meet in New Delhi in March, confirms MEA
France reiterates support for India as a permanent member of UNSC
Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TMS Ep341: Auto exports, IPL valuation, car safety, green hydrogen
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Western Railways collect Rs 135.58 cr as fines from April to Dec 2022

Western Railway also urged to the general public to travel with 'proper and valid tickets'

Topics
Railways  | Mumbai | Fine

ANI  General News 

Indian Railways
Indian Railways

Western Railways informed on Thursday that they collected an amount of Rs. 135.58 crores as fines during several ticket-checking drives from April to December 2022.

"The highly motivated ticket-checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket-checking drives during the period from April to December 2022, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 135.58 crores," WR informed in a press release.

"In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives which were being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers," it said.

Western Railway also urged to the general public to travel with 'proper and valid tickets'.

According to the press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, during the month of December 2022, an amount of Rs.9.87 crore was recovered through the detection of 1.58 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.

From April to December 2022, a total of 20.12 lakh ticketless/ irregular passengers & unbooked luggage cases were detected, as against 11.76 lakh cases detected during the corresponding period last year, which is an increase of over 71.10 per cent, the release stated.

The statement further added that a fines worth Rs. 135.58 crores were recovered from these passengers, which is an increase of 99.15% over the corresponding period of last year, which was Rs. 68.08 crores.

"To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives, more than 31,500 unauthorized passengers have been penalized since April 2022," read the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Railways

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 08:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.