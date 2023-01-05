JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir is 'integral and inalienable' part of India: MEA
Rs 635-cr money laundering: ED files charge sheet against Maharashtra MLA
Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in outskirts of Jammu
G20 foreign ministers set to meet in New Delhi in March, confirms MEA
France reiterates support for India as a permanent member of UNSC
Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan
Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates India's biggest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Zero corruption in Road Transport and Highways Ministry: Nitin Gadkari
Winter chill pushes Delhi's power demand to 5,247 MW; highest in 3 years
Rs 140-cr bank fraud case: CBI books HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhawan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Dhoot's plea, Kochhar's demand for home food rejected in ICICI fraud case
icon-arrow-left
French President Emmanuel Macron may visit India in first half of 2023
Business Standard

Jammu and Kashmir is 'integral and inalienable' part of India: MEA

On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and its decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | MEA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India asserted on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir is its "integral and inalienable" part in the face of certain comments on the region by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"We have reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India. Article 370 is entirely a matter of India as well as our Constitution. It is our sovereign matter," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a media briefing.

"We do not see what is their locus on this," he said when asked about Sharif's tweet on Thursday urging the global community to play its part in "giving" the people of Kashmir their "right to decide their destiny".

Sharif also referred to India's decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and its decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Till then, Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed the special status that was granted to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.