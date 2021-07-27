Who was the Indian client in Pegasus project, asks Chidambaram

-
Amid controversy on the Pegasus snooping row, former Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday asked the government to reveal the name of the Indian client in NSO.
"Based on investigations by an international group of journalists, 'The Wire' has reported that there was "an Indian client of the NSO Group".
"Who was the 'Indian client'?
"Was it the government of India? Was it an agency of the government? Was it a private entity? he tweeted
"I am certain the client's name will be revealed soon. Until then, I suppose the government will brazen out the allegations of snooping," he added.
The Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments and the house proceedings were interrupted for the third day on Monday.
