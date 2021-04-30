Why MP, Maha got more oxygen but Delhi's quota was less: HC to Centre

-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre, asking it why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than what they asked for, while Delhi's allocation was not increased.
A high court bench comprising Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked said that the Centre should show some justification for this or make amends.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the Central government will respond to the court's query and will also explain the reason behind supplying more oxygen to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Mehta said there are many states which had received less oxygen than what they had asked for and so the Centre is rationalising the matter.
Meanwhile, senior advocate Rahul Mehra placed before the court a list of oxygen demand by several states and the allocations made to them.
Mehra contended that only Delhi was not given the quota of oxygen that was being asked for, while the other states got more than what they had demanded.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court also said that the revenue department should issue an order to release the Remdesivir seized from the hoarders and black marketeers. Sanghi and Palli directed to ensure that the seized drugs are given to the patients who need them.
--IANS
gcb/sdr
