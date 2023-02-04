Will file complaint against BMC public utility: Somaiya on 'Covid Ki Kamai'

Continuing his attack on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former MP said that he will lodge a formal police complaint later in the day on Saturday against its Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) public utility, and also against private firms and contractors associated with the civic body.

in a tweet on Saturday said, "COVID ki Kamai. Today 3:30 pm I along with 100 Workers/Drivers will file Complaint at Colaba Police Station against BEST, Kish Corporate Services of Kishori Pednekar and MP Enterprises for cheating fraud Forgery and robing employees of salaries, provident fund."

Somaiya earlier on Wednesday announced that he will expose "one more scam of the civic body".

"COVID ki KAMAI" Exposing One more scam of today. 2.30 pm today, I will be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit a detailed complaint," the BJP leader said in a tweet.

Last month also Somaiya alleged corruption on part of in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, the Lokayukta exculpated the of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in a complaint filed by the BJP leader.

"It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them," the Lokayukta stated in an order.

