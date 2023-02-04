JUST IN
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
Business Standard

Amit Shah to visit Jharkhand's Deoghar today; will address BJP rally

He will also be participating in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth in Deoghar

Topics
Amit Shah | BJP | Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jharkhand's Deoghar, where he will lay the foundation stone of a nano urea plant of IFFCO and address a BJP rally on Saturday.

He will also take part in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, besides paying obeisance at the famed Baba Baidyanath Temple, as per an official statement.

"The Union home minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 300-crore nano urea plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO)," the company's Managing Director U S Awasthi told PTI.

This will be the fifth nano urea plant in the country, he said.

Shah will then address the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' of the BJP, an opposition party in Jharkhand.

He will also be participating in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth in Deoghar, the official statement said.

Shah's visit is considered crucial in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls due next year.

He had visited Chaibasa in January and called upon the Hemant Soren government to stop infiltrators from other countries, who he said were "out to grab land in Jharkhand by marrying tribal women".

The saffron party, in alliance with AJSU Party, had bagged 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress and JMM bagged one constituency each.

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 11:02 IST

