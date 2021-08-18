'Conclusion to long nightmare,' says Tharoor after verdict on wife's death

-
ALSO READ
Delhi court discharges Shashi Tharoor in wife Sunanda Pushkar's death
Shashi Tharoor seeks discharge in wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case
Court defers order on whether to put Tharoor on trial in Sunanda case
Pegasus snooping issue 'most important' for IT panel, says Tharoor
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Chowdhury test positive for Covid-19
-
After being discharged by a Delhi Court in Sunanda Pushkar death case on Wednesday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called the judgement a 'conclusion to a long nightmare' while expressing thanks to the Court.
"...Significant conclusion to a long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of Sunanda...Fact that justice has been done will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace," Tharoor said in a statement.
He further said, "I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated."
He also thanked Judge Geetanjali Goel for her orders today, discharging him from the charges levelled by the Delhi Police, which he had consistently described as 'preposterous'.
Tharoor also thanked his defence council for their efforts. "I am grateful to my lawyers, particularly Vikas Pahwa and Gaurav Gupta, for all that they have done to bring the case to this conclusion," he said.
The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday discharged Tharoor in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case.
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.
Tharoor, a former union minister, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU