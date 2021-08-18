SC junks Maharashtra govt's plea against CBI FIR on Anil Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
SC dismisses Maharashtra's plea against CBI FIR on ex-minister Deshmukh
Why didn't you lodge FIR, Bombay HC asks former Mumbai top cop
Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh skips ED summons again
Anil Deshmukh: The man once wooed by Uddhav may face the axe this time
Anil Deshmukh's eventful journey in Maharashtra politics hits a roadblock
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain Maharashtra government's plea seeking to set aside two paragraphs in connection with transfer and posting of police officers, reinstatement of an officer from CBI's FIR against NCP leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh.
A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah said it cannot dilute the direction of a constitutional court, which ordered a CBI probe, by drawing a line for the agency on which aspect the investigation should be done. The top court refused to interfere with the July 22 order of the Bombay High Court and dismissed the petition.
The top court emphasized that CBI has to investigate all aspects of the allegations and it cannot be limited. It further added that this will be like denuding the powers of a constitutional court.
Advocate Rahul Chitnis, representing the Maharashtra government, submitted that the state has withdrawn consent for the CBI probe and the high court direction for a probe was limited to allegations of collection of money from bars and restaurants.
The top court noted that the purpose of directions passed by a constitutional court will be defeated if consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act comes into play.
Justice Shah further questioned, "which government will give consent to investigation where their home minister is involved?"
The high court on July 22, had said the CBI can inquire into the transfer and postings of police personnel and the reinstatement of Waze in the Mumbai police force.
--IANS
ss/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU