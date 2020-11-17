With 29,163 new coronavirus cases, India's tally mounts to 8.87 million

With 29,163 new infections and 449 more COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally and death toll stood at 88,74,290 and 1,30,519 respectively on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,53,401 active cases, whereas 82,90,370 patients have been discharged so far. The recovery rate is 93.42 per cent and the fatality rate 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research tested 8,44,382 more samples on Monday, taking the total numbers to 12,65,42,907.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,49,777 cases till date.

There are 85,363 active cases and 46,034 COVID-19 deaths.

Delhi witnessed significantly low numbers of tests in the last 24 hours on Monday, with latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing the national capital's total tally to 4,89,202.

While the lesser number of cases reported in the last 24 hours may bring a sigh of relief compared with earlier days where the daily cases spiked to as high as 8,500, the fact remains that the figures came after mere 29,821 tests in the 24 hours right after Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

The other worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday morning, total cases and the death toll across the globe stood at 5,48,26,773 and 13,25,752 respectively, Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with 1,11,97,791 cases and 2,47,142 COVID-19 deaths, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of number of cases.

