Sikkim coronavirus update: 25 new Covid-19 cases, two more deaths reported

reported 25 new COVID-19



cases and two more deaths on Monday, an official said.

West reported 15 of the new cases and East registered 10 cases, he said.

There are 293 active cases in the state, while 4,053 patients have recovered and 84 migrated out, he added.

Meanwhile, two patients who had comorbid conditions died during the day, taking the total number of fatalities to 91, he said.

The state has recorded total 4,521 COVID-19 cases.

Sikkim has so far tested 59,836 samples for COVID-19, including 186 in the past 24 hours.

