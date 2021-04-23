With 332,730 fresh cases in a single-day, India's Covid-19 misery continues

With a record single-day rise of3,32,730new infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to1,62,63,695,while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Thedeath toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record2,263 new fatalities, thedata updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to24,28,616comprising 14.93per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 per cent.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR,27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up toApril 22with17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday.

