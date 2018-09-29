Pehlu Khan lynching case: Key witnesses shot at on way to court in Alwar

Witnesses in the Pehlu Khan case, including the victim's two sons, were allegedly fired upon by unidentified men on Saturday while they were on their way to depose before a court in Behror town of district, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by Phelu Khan's son Irshad at the station, a case was registered and investigation initiated, they said.

"The witnesses (in the case) have submitted a complaint to police after which a case was registered. We have started an investigation," SP Rajendra Singh said.

According to the FIR, six people, including Pehlu Khan's sons Irshad and Arif, and their lawyer were on their way to court in Behror when some unidentified people arrived in an SUV and fired on them.

The car did not have a registration number plate, police said.

Immediately after the alleged attack, the victims informed police about it and they were offered police escort. But rather than reaching court, they went to the SP office to lodge the complaint, Jaipur Range IG V K Singh said in a statement.

The IG said that security arrangement would be made for all the witnesses, if they ask for it.

He said a request for day-to-day trial of the accused in the Pehlu Khan case has been made to the district collector and the district judge.

In April last year, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was allegedly lynched by cow vigilantes in district when he was transporting cattle to his village in Haryana.

The mob suspected that Pehlu Khan was smuggling cows. He died two days after being attacked.