Women may be more emotional, shouldn't be apologetic: Justice Asha Menon

I don't find we should be apologetic because we are made with steel, ultimately, women, so I would always salute all strong women," the lady judge said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court
Justice Menon, who demitted the office on Friday, was speaking at the farewell programme organised by the high court. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi High Court judge, Justice Asha Menon Friday said many times women are overwhelmed by a situation and maybe more emotional but they should not be apologetic about it.

Many a time we are overwhelmed by a situation which is more emotional and very difficult to handle. Probably as a woman we may be more emotional. I don't find we should be apologetic because we are made with steel, ultimately, women, so I would always salute all strong women," the lady judge said.

Justice Menon, who demitted the office on Friday, was speaking at the farewell programme organised by the high court.

Justice Menon, who will turn 62 on Saturday, made the statement while recalling an old incident when she was a judicial officer at Tis Hazari District Court here.

She said earlier she wanted to take a transfer from Tis Hazari court to another court near her home to take care of her son, who was a year old and was having some health issues.

She said one day after taking her son to a doctor, she held the court an hour late.

A young lawyer had some misunderstanding and he called upon the bar association to support him and they all gathered in her courtroom where a senior office bearer said if you can't work, sit at home.

My resolve was that I will be here and so will they and let us see who knows how to work, Justice Menon said, adding that later the young lawyer apologised.

Justice Menon was born on September 17, 1960, in Kerala and she joined Delhi Judicial Services in November 1986. She was elevated as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on May 27, 2019.

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 20:55 IST

.