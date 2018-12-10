Women workers of the world, don't quit just yet - help is on the way

Rather like the snow leopard, women in the workplace are becoming scarcer and could soon be in danger of extinction. A recent article in The Economist argued that if Indian women were to work and the country rebalanced its workforce, it would be 27 per cent richer.

One of the main reasons why women drop out of the workforce is that post-marriage and children, their major responsibility is the upbringing of the children and the well-being of the family. At a time when the joint family system has all but disappeared, in most cases, the responsibility of being the primary caregiver ...