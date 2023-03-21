JUST IN
Amritpal matter: NIA team reaches Punjab, likely to take over case
Business Standard

India not looking to increase air traffic rights for UAE, says Scindia

India is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets where demand for air travel is outstripping the supply of planes. Air India last month placed a record order for 470 jets

Topics
India | Air traffic | UAE

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI Photo)
Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI Photo)

India is not looking at increasing air traffic rights for the United Arab Emirates, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The UAE has urged India to increase the maximum number of seats between the two countries by 50,000 a week but Scindia said, "at this point we're not looking at increasing it".

India is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets where demand for air travel is outstripping the supply of planes. Air India last month placed a record order for 470 jets.

The bulk of India's international air traffic is carried by Gulf carriers powered by efficient hubs.

Scindia said he wants Indian carriers to order more wide body planes and offer non-stop flights to international destinations, adding India was mobilising to handle the transportation needs of its population of 1.3 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 13:48 IST

