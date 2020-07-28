World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Here's how you can make a difference

Start your own kitchen garden
Celebrated on July 28 each year, the World Nature Conservation Day acknowledges that a healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and healthy society. To ensure the well-being of the present and future generations, we all must as responsible human beings participate in protecting and conserving our nature. Here are some simple habits to implement in your daily life to make a huge difference in conserving the environment.
Starting a home vegetable garden comes with many benefits. Not only does it help you save money but it also ensures the supply healthy unadulterated veggies and fruits. Don't have space? Make it in your kitchen or your balcony to grow organic fruits and vegetables that are mostly consumed domestically.
Have a no-car day
Driving is one of the biggest causes of pollution and yet there seems to be no control over it. If you want to use your car, first consider walking or using your bike if the journey is a short one. However, if you do need to use your car, try carpooling.
Choose to reuse
Instead of tossing food containers and peanut butter jars into the bin, you could reuse them for other purposes, like storing other goods in them or get crafty and make showpieces out of them.
Quit smoking
Smoking doesn't just harm your body but the environment as well. It releases toxic air pollutants into the atmosphere. Also, the cigarette butts that are mostly left on the ground rather than the dustbin litter the place. The toxic chemicals in the remains seep into soil and waterways, causing soil and water pollution.
Make your own bags
Instead of using plastic bags for your grocery shopping, shift to cloth or paper bags. They are reusable and help a great deal in saving the planet.
Treasure the trees
Not just planting trees, it is important to treasure them as well. Plant a tree every month, encourage your friends and colleagues to join you as well.
No paper tissues
If you buy the newspaper, try to reuse one side for writing your grocery list or making other notes. You can also replace the use of paper tissues by using hand towels.
