JUST IN
Apple phones to be built in K'taka soon, to create 1 lakh jobs: CM Bommai
Mumbai saw 70% rise in cyber crime cases in 2022: Dy CM Fadnavis
MP Assembly adjourned till Mar 13 amid BJP-Cong tussle over MLA suspension
ED seizes Rs 3.5 cr cash in MGNREGA fund scam involving IAS Pooja Singhal
Religion occupied key place in social system since time immemorial: Prez
Will take stringent actions for security to minorities in Kashmir: CRPF
Childhood obesity in India likely to rise 9.1% annually by 2035: Report
India 3rd country for Nokia for engagement in 6G standardisation: Batra
International Women's Day 2023: Theme, Whatsapp safety features, much more
AP clinches investments worth Rs 13 trn at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Amplus Solar to set up 200 MWp wind, solar hybrid project at Tuticorin
icon-arrow-left
Govt issues quality control norms for bicycles' retro reflective devices
Business Standard

World should consider Delhi as the hub of education: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi has a uniform education system in both private and government schools where equal facilities are being provided to students, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | AAP | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi has a uniform education system in both private and government schools where equal facilities are being provided to students, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He also said that people from all over the world should consider Delhi as the "hub of education".

The chief minister was speaking during the 'Excellence in Education' award programme here where several students were awarded under various categories.

"Delhi has a uniform education system in private and government schools. There is no inequality in our education system. We will also fix MCD schools gradually and all our councillors will work hard to improve them. Our aim is that people from all over the world should consider Delhi as the hub of education," he underlined.

Handing over the awards, Kejriwal said transformation of the education system in Delhi would not be possible without the efforts of teachers, students and parents.

When we started parent-teachers meetings at government schools, parents of the underprivileged students appreciated how we invited them inside the school premises and treated them with respect. The education system in Delhi would not be possible without the efforts of the teachers, students and parents, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU