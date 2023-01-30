JUST IN
Hindenburg vs Adani: Meet Nate Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research
Fresh snow disrupts daily life, chokes traffic in Himachal's higher reaches
Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts
As Bharat Jodo Yatra ends, India gets to see new Rahul Gandhi: A K Antony
Those moving SC against BBC documentary ban wasting its time, says Rijiju
I will rather die than join hands with BJP again, says Nitish Kumar
Maybank says no impact from subscription to Adani's share offering
'Final report almost ready', Delhi Police to SC in hate speech case
Rahul dons 'pheran' in Kashmir's cold as Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to close
Supreme Court judges observe two minutes of silence to mark Martyrs Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Hindenburg vs Adani: Meet Nate Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Would rather die than forming alliance with BJP, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that he would choose death over any alliance with BJP its former ally

Topics
Bihar government | BJP | Nitish Kumar

IANS  |  Patna 

Would rather die than forming alliance with BJP: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Would rather die than forming alliance with BJP: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that he would choose death over any alliance with BJP -- its former ally.

While interacting with media persons here, Nitish Kumar further said that the next Assembly polls would bring forth his party's capability.

His statement comes a day after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party national president have decided against having any kind of truck with Kumar in Bihar.

Sushil Kumar Modi further tore into the chief minister saying that he lacked the capability to win any elections on his own. Why would the BJP make alliances with any leader and his party who does not have any capacity to win elections on his own. In the 2020 Assembly election, had JD(U) not entered an alliance with the BJP, it would not have bagged even 15 seats. PM Modi had campaigned extensively for JD(U) in that election," Sushil Modi said on Sunday.

"We are the people who believe in Atal Ji and hence were with BJP. In 2013, we did leave the party but got back in 2017 on their consistent demand. During the 2020 Assembly elections, we realised that our decision was wrong.

"We supported BJP but they worked against us in the last Assembly polls. I did not agree to the post of chief minister but they requested me. After becoming the chief minister, they started with their wrongdoings again," Nitish Kumar said.

In 2005 and 2010 Assembly polls, BJP asked JMM and Shiv Sena to contest election in Bihar. They have a similar election symbol like the JD(U). Due to the symbol similarity, we lost 5 to 6 seats. When we did not have an alliance with BJP in 2015, you know the seats we had," Kumar said.

"Now, wait for the next elections. It will give you a clear picture about our capacity. I choose to die but not get into any alliance with the BJP in future. They had deliberately made a case against Tejashwi's father and are doing it again after we parted ways," Kumar stated.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar government

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 16:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU