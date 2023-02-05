JUST IN
Assam to host first Youth20 Inception Meeting from Feb 6-8, in Guwahati
'Over 120 kms of waterways in Assam to be dredged for weather fairway'
Bihar: 2 PFI members arrested for conspiring to carry out targeted killings
Railways set to introduce Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to showcase Gujarat
Kerala police clamps down on anti-socials with arrest of over 2,500 people
Centre approves Pune-Nashik high speed rail connectivity: Fadnavis
PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week, launch E20 fuel in Bengaluru
UP GIS-23: 56% investment proposals received in manufacturing sector
Agriculture students must work for development of sector: Maha guv Koshyari
Assam police arrest 2,278 in 3 days in state's child marriage crackdown
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Assam to host first Youth20 Inception Meeting from Feb 6-8, in Guwahati
icon-arrow-left
'Govt schemes not for votebank, but a medium to achieve self-reliance'
Business Standard

Yoga guru Ramdev booked for provocative remarks at meet of seers in Barmer

An FIR was registered against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer district

Topics
Yoga Guru Ramdev | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Barmer (Rajasthan) 

Ramdev
Ramdev

An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer said.

According to Chauhatan police station SHO Bhutaram, the case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yoga Guru Ramdev

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 21:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU