JUST IN
Bihar: 2 PFI members arrested for conspiring to carry out targeted killings
Railways set to introduce Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to showcase Gujarat
Kerala police clamps down on anti-socials with arrest of over 2,500 people
Centre approves Pune-Nashik high speed rail connectivity: Fadnavis
PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week, launch E20 fuel in Bengaluru
UP GIS-23: 56% investment proposals received in manufacturing sector
Agriculture students must work for development of sector: Maha guv Koshyari
Assam police arrest 2,278 in 3 days in state's child marriage crackdown
R K Singh calls on G20 partners to come together against global warming
Delhi Riots 2020: HC to hear Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in UAPA case Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bihar: 2 PFI members arrested for conspiring to carry out targeted killings
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'Over 120 kms of waterways in Assam to be dredged for weather fairway'

The agreement will affect dredging, banding, channel markings, and river training works in order to ensure the safe navigation of vessels

Topics
Sarbananda Sonowal | Assam

ANI  General News 

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the historic agreement signed between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous body under MoPSW, and Dredging Corporation of India to dredge more than 120 kms of waterways in Assam.

The 120 kms of waterways in Assam would maintain an all-weather fairway for smooth passage and movement of ships and ferries.

The MoPSW has already approved a fund of Rs 204.47 crore for the smooth execution of the project.

The agreement will be in force till 2026, with a provision to increase it further.

The agreement will affect dredging, banding, channel markings, and river training works in order to ensure the safe navigation of vessels. Among the major waterways, multiple stretches over River Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Kopili, and Barak will be developed and maintained fairways to unlock the value of inland waterways transportation in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking necessary measures to ensure minimum LAD for smooth and safe passage of vessels and ferries around the year. This agreement will ensure that one of the most affordable, efficient and green modes of transportation gets a boost in the region which will tremendously help unlock the economic potential in the region."

He said that with the successful movement of huge cargo and the world's longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas; the sustained LAD in waterways of the region will bolster business viability, and trade and unlock opportunities for the people of the region.

The objective of the project is to develop the fairway and maintenance three RoPax routes on the Brahmaputra River (NW-2), Kopili River (NW-57), and Barak River (NW-16) River navigational routes.

The required fairway will be maintained for a period of 6 months during the lean period months every year for 3 years and Dhansiri River (NW-31) navigational routes with the required fairway for a period of 6 months during the flood period months every year for 3 years.

It is to be noted that the Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) of Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) will be transported via these waterways.

Further, the finished products of NRL will also be shipped via NW 31 and NW 2 to various destinations.

The DCI, India's pioneering organisation in dredging and maritime development, enters the inland waterways sector of the country for the first time.

It will examine the dredger leasing model to execute these works.

The process has already started in the first phase for the stretch of River Dhansiri and River Brahmaputra while the second phase of the project over River Kopili and River Barak will start very soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sarbananda Sonowal

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 20:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU