Yogi Adityanath misleading people, SP will campaign for TMC: Akhilesh

-
ALSO READ
BJP govt has failed to develop infrastructure in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav
Adityanath govt's Mission Shakti a false propaganda: Akhilesh Yadav
West Bengal polls: Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata amid speculation of tie-up
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
-
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday of misleading the people in West Bengal and said the party would campaign in favour of the TMC for the Assembly election.
The comments came a day after Adityanath addressed a rally in minority-dominated Malda district where he alleged that cattle smuggling and "love jihad" were continuing unabated in West Bengal and the Mamata Banerjee government was endangering national security by indulging in "appeasement" politics.
In a statement, Yadav said the BJP wanted to come to power in the state by spreading "confusion and propaganda" during the Assembly polls. "The Samajwadi Party will not allow this conspiracy of the BJP to succeed," he added.
He alleged that Adityanath was "misleading" the people and appealed to the voters not to fall prey to the designs of the BJP, which "indulges in politics of hate".
"It's in the interest of democracy to be cautious of it (BJP)," the SP leader said.
Yadav said SP vice president and former minister Kiranmoy Nanda would conduct an election campaign in support of the TMC in the state.
Incidentally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee two days ago.
"West Bengal is home to a large number of Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand," he had said, adding the RJD's stand is to provide "full support" to Banerjee.
The high-stakes elections in West Bengal, poised to be a tough contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU