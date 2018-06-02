Youth run over by CRPF vehicle dies; internet suspended in Srinagar, Badgam

A youth run over by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in on Friday succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, prompting authorities in to suspended internet services in and Badgam districts.

Kaiser Ahmed, 21, was ploughed down by the vehicle in the old city area of Nowhatta during protests on Friday.

Ahmed was admitted to (SKIMS) in He succumbed to critical internal injuries early on Saturday.

Internet services in Srinagar and Badgam districts have been suspended as a precautionary measure, a police officer said.

The speed of broadband internet connections has also been brought down to prevent uploading of provocative posts and pictures.

Rail services between north Kashmir's and the town in Jammu region were suspended for the day.

Separatists have called for a general strike against civilian killings and desecration of the grave of commander Sameer Tiger allegedly by the security forces.

While shops, other businesses remained closed and public remained off the roads at most places, three-wheelers and private vehicles were seen plying in the uptown and city outskirts.