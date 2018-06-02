Latecomers beware: Delhi chief secy calls for surprise checks on govt staff

Cracking the whip on latecomers, has directed all heads of departments and senior officers to conduct surprise inspections in their respective offices on a weekly basis to check of their staff.

Action will be taken against officials who are coming late, a senior government official said.

The chief secretary, who is the bureaucratic head in the government, has directed all HoDs that of officials should be maintained in all departments.

The move comes after it was observed that some officials were coming late to their respective offices.

"The has directed principal secretaries, secretaries and senior officers to undertake surprise checks in their departments' offices on a weekly basis to check of their staff," the senior official said.

The official also said that action will be taken against those officials who are coming late to their offices.

The chief secretary's office had in the past also directed the general administration department to keep a watch on the attendance of officials and ensure that they mark themselves present in the attendance system.

In December last year, the women and child development department of government had warned that it would deduct one casual leave (CL) for every three times an official reaches office after 9.45 am, besides seeking a written explanation from them.

The department had said that in case of non-availability of CL in the leave account of officials concerned, EL (earned leave) will be deducted.