India reports 12,830 new Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths in last 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Syria's Bashar al-Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide
India logs 26,964 new Covid-19 infections, active cases lowest in 186 days
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts
Virus cases not falling not a concern, situation under control: Kerala CM
-
India reported 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
Of the 12,830 new infections and 446 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,427 new cases and 62 deaths.
As per the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,59,272, which is the lowest in 247 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.46 per cent which is the lowest since March 2020.
So far, 3,42,73,300 positive cases have been registered across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year in March.
With 14,667 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,36,55,842. Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent.
The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 4,58,186.
The daily positivity rate is 1.13 per cent and it is less than 2 per cent for last 27 days. Meanwhile, weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained below 2 per cent for last 37 days.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 60.83 crore (60,83,19,915) COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. Of these, 11,35,142 samples were tested on Saturday.
In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 106.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU