LeT behind Monday's attack on CRPF personnel in J&K: IGP, Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
2 CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured in J&K; IGP says LeT to blame
Militant, believed to be Pakistani affiliated to LeT, killed in Baramulla
Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
Jammu and Kashmir reports 14 new Covid-19 deaths, 824 fresh cases
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, six civilians injured
-
Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant outfit was behind Monday's deadly attack on a CRPF road-opening party in the Nowgam area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir, in which two personnel were killed and three were injured, a senior police official said on Tuesday.
"We have identified the militants behind the attack. They are from the Lashkar, led by a Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah. We are on the job and they will be neutralised soon," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said.
He was speaking to reporters after the wreath-laying ceremony for the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were killed in the attack.
"Two militants came on a scooter, most probably from the Pampore side, and opened indiscriminate firing from an AK rifle," the IGP said.
He admitted that the Lashkar module had carried out an attack earlier in the Chadoora area of Budgam district as well, in which an assistant sub-inspector of the CRPF was killed.
"We are conducting operations and soon, they will be neutralised," the officer said.
Responding to a question on militants using two-wheelers to carry out attacks, Kumar said it is easy for the ultras to move around on motorbikes on roads where the vehicle movement is heavy.
"We cannot check every vehicle, vehicles are checked based on information mostly. Checking every vehicle will cause traffic jams," he said.
The IGP sought to assure people, saying there is no need to panic and "the situation is under control".
On the use of virtual phone numbers by militants, he said this technology is a cause of concern but it has been used for subversive activities for years now.
"Virtual numbers have remained challenging since the beginning. It is challenging across the world. We are trying to find technological answers," Kumar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor