Jammu and Kashmir reports 14 new Covid-19 deaths, 824 fresh cases

reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, taking their number to 1,146 as 824 new cases pushed the Union territory's infection tally to 73,014.

This is the first time in 26 days that the single-day spike of new cases in the UT is less than 1,000.

"The UT recorded 824 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- with 540 in Jammu and 284 in the Kashmir Valley," an official said.

The cumulative figure of confirmed cases in has now risen to 73,014.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 337 new cases, followed by 105 in Srinagar district, officials said.

There are 17,601 active cases of the disease in the Union territory currently, while 54,267 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Of the 14 fresh fatalities reported, 11 were in Jammu and three in the Valley, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)