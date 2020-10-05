2 CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured in J&K; IGP says LeT to blame

-
Two CRPF men were killed and three others injured on Monday in a terror attack at Kandizal near Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district which, a senior police officer said, was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on a CRPF Road Opening Party (ROP), leading to casualties.
"The LeT ultras fired indiscriminately at the Central Reserve Police Force ROP with an AK-47 rifle. Though the security personnel retaliated, the terrorists managed to escape."
He said one of the two attackers was identified as Saifullah, a Pakistani national, whereas the other is a local person.
"Earlier Saifullah was responsible for a terror attack at Chadoora in which one Assistant Sub-Inspector (was killed," he said. Hunt is on to neutralise the terrorists.
He said that the National Highway was vulnerable to terrorist attacks but security forces were maintaining restraint to avoid civilian casualties.
