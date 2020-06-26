PM Modi launches job scheme for migrants in UP: Highlights of his speech

Speaking at the launch of Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, Prime Minister Modi said, till the time a vaccine is not developed, we know one thing that is to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear a face mask to prevent coronavirus

1 / 5

Prime Minister on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities.

At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh— Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bahraich, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar and Jalaun. Villages across all districts of the state joined the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.



Today I experience with you the power of work. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Rojgar Abhiyaan is based on this power of work. This power has given inspiration to Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, he added

2 / 5

About 12.5 million are expected to benefit from the programme.

The way UP government handled pandemic is praiseworthy, says Narendra Modi

3 / 5

Be it UP's doctors, paramedical staff, sweepers, policemen, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, bank and post office colleagues, transport department partners, labor colleagues, everyone contributed with full devotion, I have full belief that like Uttar Pradesh, other states will also bring this type of schemes: PM said.

PM Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Scheme in Uttar Pradesh would take in its ambit three types of beneficiaries, says PM Modi

4 / 5

The scheme would take in its ambit three types of beneficiaries, including those employed through ‘atmanirbhar abhiyan’ (self-reliant scheme), labourers engaged in industrial houses in the micro, small, medium enterprise (MSME) sector and those provided loans through banks and financial institutions for self-employment.



About 6 million people are being given employment in small industries i.e. MSMEs in schemes related to village development

5 / 5