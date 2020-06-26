PM Modi launches job scheme for migrants in UP: Highlights of his speech

Speaking at the launch of Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, Prime Minister Modi said, till the time a vaccine is not developed, we know one thing that is to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear a face mask to prevent coronavirus
Today I experience with you the power of work. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Rojgar Abhiyaan is based on this power of work. This power has given inspiration to Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, he added
About 12.5 million migrant workers are expected to benefit from the programme.
The way UP government handled coronavirus pandemic is praiseworthy, says Narendra Modi
Be it UP's doctors, paramedical staff, sweepers, policemen, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, bank and post office colleagues, transport department partners, labor colleagues, everyone contributed with full devotion, I have full belief that like Uttar Pradesh, other states will also bring this type of schemes: PM said.
PM Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Scheme in Uttar Pradesh would take in its ambit three types of beneficiaries, says PM Modi
About 6 million people are being given employment in small industries i.e. MSMEs in schemes related to village development