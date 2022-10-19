JUST IN
Risk to India's sovereign rating from external pressures limited: Fitch
5G service will take education system to next level: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the recently launched 5G telecom service will take the education system to the next level in the country

5G in India | Narendra Modi | education

Press Trust of India  |  Adalaj (Guj) 

PM Modi address 90th Interpol General Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the recently launched 5G telecom service will take the education system to the next level in the country.

The prime minister was speaking after launching the Gujarat government's Mission Schools of Excellence initiative at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar district.

He pointed out that knowledge of English was considered as the mark of being intellectual even though the English language is just a medium of communication.

"The 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and well as smart teachings. It will take our education system to the next level," the prime minister said.

He advocated the use of local languages to make sure those uncomfortable with English are not left behind.

"Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a mark of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:20 IST

`
