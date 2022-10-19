5G service will take education system to next level: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday said the recently launched 5G telecom service will take the system to the next level in the country.

The prime minister was speaking after launching the government's Mission Schools of Excellence initiative at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar district.

He pointed out that knowledge of English was considered as the mark of being intellectual even though the English language is just a medium of communication.

"The 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and well as smart teachings. It will take our system to the next level," the prime minister said.

He advocated the use of local languages to make sure those uncomfortable with English are not left behind.

"Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a mark of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication," the prime minister said.

