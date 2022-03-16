660 technologies developed under cyber scheme against target of 6,824: Govt

-
As many as 660 technologies against the target of 6,824 technologies have been developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, Union minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems aims to address the technological requirements of the society, taking into account international trends and road maps of leading countries for the next generation technologies.
Singh, in a written reply, also said that against the mission target of 2,56,182 entrepreneurship development, the achieved target stands at 1,468.
Out of the mission target of 30,694 Human Resource Development, as many as 3,145 target has been achieved, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences added.
