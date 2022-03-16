Income tax dept issues refunds of over Rs 1.92 trillion till March 15

The on Wednesday said income tax refunds worth over Rs 1.92 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.24 crore so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.83 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal), amounting to Rs 37,961.19 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,92,119 crore to more than 2.24 crore from 1st Apr, 2021 to 15th March, 2022," the tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,373 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

