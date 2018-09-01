71% surge in ITRs filed till Aug; presumptive tax filers jump 8-fold

The number of return (ITR) filings surged 71 per cent to 54.2 million till August 31 the last date for submission for financial year 2017-18.

This was led by a massive eight-fold jump in returns filed by entities under the presumptive tax scheme and 54 per cent increase in by salaried individuals.

The increase in the number of returns reveals a marked improvement in the level of voluntary compliance of taxpayers which can be attributed to several factors, including the impact of demonetisation, enhanced persuasion and education of taxpayers as also the impending provision of late fee which would be effective on late filing of returns, the said in a statement.

The total number of ITRs up to August, 2018, was 54.2 million as against 31.7 million up to August 31, 2017, marking an increase of 70.86 per cent.

Almost 340,950 returns were on August 31, 2018.

A remarkable increase is seen in the number of ITRs filed by salaried individuals as also those availing the benefit of the Presumptive Taxation Scheme, it said.

The total number of of salaried individual taxpayers filed till August 31 increased to 33.7 million from 21.9 million returns filed during the corresponding period of 2017, registering a growth of almost 54 per cent.

As many as 11.7 million ITRs were by persons availing the benefit of Presumptive Tax, compared to 140,930 lakh returns filed up to August, 2017, registering a massive eight-fold jump.



This is indicative of an moving steadily towards a more tax compliant society and reflects the impact of continuous leveraging of technology to improve taxpayer service delivery, the statement said.

had in Budget 2018-19 flagged the tax mop-up from entities under the Presumptive Taxation Scheme.

Under this scheme, 41 per cent more returns were filed during this year which shows that many more persons are joining the tax net under simplified scheme. However, the turnover shown is still not encouraging, he had said.

The government had liberalised the presumptive income scheme for small traders and entrepreneurs with annual turnover of less than Rs 20 million and introduced a similar scheme for professionals with annual turnover of less than Rs 500,000 with the hope that there would be significant increase in compliance.

The had received 440,720 lakh returns for assessment year 2017-18 (financial year 2016-17) from individual, Hindu undivided family (HUF) and firms with a meagre average turnover of Rs 170,970 and an average tax payment of Rs 7,000 only, the had said.

The tax compliance behaviour of professionals is no better; the department has received 5.68 lakh returns under the presumptive income (taxation) scheme for assessment year 2017-18 with average gross receipts of Rs 573,000 only. Average tax paid by them is only Rs 35,000, Jaitley had said.



