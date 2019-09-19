Advance tax mop-up posts dismal growth, rises by just 6% in H1FY20

The tax authorities are faced with a steep revenue collection target for 2019-20, with advance tax mop-up posting dismal growth in the first half of the financial year, indicating a deepening economic slowdown.

The overall advance tax collection, including corporate and personal income tax, grew by 6 per cent between April and mid-September as against 18 per cent in the year-ago period, according to sources in the know. Direct tax collection has seen a growth rate of mere 5 per cent so far this year, which means that collections will need to expand by at least 27 per cent in the ...