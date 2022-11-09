JUST IN
Coal demand yet to peak in India, dry fuel still plays a key role: Joshi
Centre asks states to remove encroachments from national highways
Sugar mills clinch export deals within days of govt's approval, say dealers
Centre deregulates uplinking of satellite TV channels, revises guidelines
Chief labour commissioner to meet bank unions on proposed Nov 10 strike
New coal plants may be asked to have mandatory renewable power generation
FS Vinay Kwatra meets Pentagon official, discusses bilateral defence ties
Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories
CO2 emissions from buildings, construction sector hit new high: Report
Thermal plants have adequate coal stocks at 25.6 million tonnes, says govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Coal demand yet to peak in India, dry fuel still plays a key role: Joshi
Centre allows trade settlement for export promotion schemes in Indian rupee
Business Standard

Agriculture Ministry okays setting up 100 fodder-centric FPOs in 2022-23

The proposal was considered seriously and the agriculture ministry finally issued an order on November 4

Topics
Fodder farms | Agriculture ministry | NDDB

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farmers
The total area under fodder is limited to about 4.6 per cent of cropped area and this has remained static for the last four decades | PTI Photo

The government has finally designated National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the implementing agency for setting up of 100 fodder-centric Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) during this fiscal to address the fodder deficit situation in the country.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in 2020 had proposed the establishment of fodder-centric FPOs and requested the agriculture ministry to allow such FPOs under the central scheme "Formation and Promotion of 10,000 new FPOs".

The proposal was considered seriously and the agriculture ministry finally issued an order on November 4.

"The competent authority in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has approved to designate NDDB as implementing agency under the scheme of formation and promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to form and promote FPOs, primarily fodder centric, and animal husbandry activities as a secondary activity (fodder plus model)," the order said.

NDDB has been assigned to form 100 FPOs during 2022-23 within the contours of the scheme guidelines, it added.

Last month after a review meeting on the fodder crisis, a senior ministry official had said that in a normal year, the country has a fodder deficit of 12-15 per cent, 25-26 per cent and 36 per cent when it comes to green fodder, dry fodder and concentrated fodder, respectively. The deficits are mainly due to seasonal and regional factors.

However, the current inflationary trend in fodder is due to decline in wheat crop and rise in input costs like diesel, the official had said.

The total area under fodder is limited to about 4.6 per cent of cropped area and this has remained static for the last four decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fodder farms

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 17:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.