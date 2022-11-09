JUST IN
Centre deregulates uplinking of satellite TV channels, revises guidelines
Chief labour commissioner to meet bank unions on proposed Nov 10 strike
New coal plants may be asked to have mandatory renewable power generation
FS Vinay Kwatra meets Pentagon official, discusses bilateral defence ties
Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories
CO2 emissions from buildings, construction sector hit new high: Report
Thermal plants have adequate coal stocks at 25.6 million tonnes, says govt
One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM
Govt declares census, NPR database as critical information infrastructure
India, Russia vow to expand economic cooperation, including energy sector
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Centre deregulates uplinking of satellite TV channels, revises guidelines
Business Standard

Sugar mills clinch export deals within days of govt's approval, say dealers

India's approval came late on Saturday for the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022/2023 marketing year that started on Oct 1

Topics
sugar mills | Sugar export | Sugar exports

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Sugar production, sugar mills
India's sugar exports in 2021/2022 touched an all-time high of more than 11 million tonnes, but most of those were from mills in the western state of Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills are aggressively signing export deals, contracting for about 1 million tonnes just four days after New Delhi approved exports, as they get higher prices for their product in global markets, four dealers told Reuters.

The quick shipments from the world's biggest producer of the sweetener and its second biggest exporter, could weigh on global prices, but help Indian mills in liquidating stockpiles quickly and prop up domestic prices.

"The industry was waiting for the government to announce the policy," said a dealer with a global trading house based in Mumbai, the financial capital.

"As soon as the policy was announced, traders and millers started signing export deals," added the dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

India's approval came late on Saturday for the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022/2023 marketing year that started on Oct. 1.

After the announcement, mills have sealed deals to export about 1 million tonnes of sugar, said Rahil Shaikh, the managing director of exporter MEIR Commodities India.

"Mills are getting a premium of 2,000 rupees to 3,000 rupees per tonne from the overseas sale. So they are very interested in exports," he added.

India was selling white sugar at about $480 a tonne free-on-board (FOB), a discount to London white sugar futures, which were ruling above $534 on Wednesday, for shipments in December to February, dealers said.

Mills are likely to sell the entire allocated quota of 6 million tonnes before the end of December, and shipments could stretch until the end of March, said the Mumbai-based dealer.

India's sugar exports in 2021/2022 touched an all-time high of more than 11 million tonnes, but most of those were from mills in the western state of Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka.

Mills in northern Uttar Pradesh, the country's second biggest producer of sugar, are also interested in exports this year for the higher prices they fetch, said a New-Delhi based dealer with an international trading firm.

"This year everyone is interested in exports but the quota is limited," he said.

Producer body the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) expects that New Delhi could allocate a second tranche of 3 million tonnes for the exports on top of the 6 million tonnes approved, it said in a statement.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sugar mills

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.