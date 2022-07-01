Ahmedabad India's most affordable housing market in H1CY22: Knight Frank

-
ALSO READ
What factors to consider while taking a home loan?
Analysts bullish on real estate sector amid increased capex, healthy demand
TMS Ep79: Real estate, WazirX GST probe, FMCG stocks, home loan rates
Real estate sales pick up. Know how to play the theme
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
-
Of the top eight cities in the country, Ahmedabad was the most affordable for home buyers in the first half of calendar year 2022, finds Knight Frank India's latest proprietary study Affordability Index.
In terms of the home purchase affordability index, Ahmedabad improved from 46 per cent in 2010 to 25 per cent in 2019 and to 22 per cent in H1 of 2022. Ahmedabad's best performance was, however, at 20 per cent in 2021 with the affordability index improving post pandemic.
Following Ahmedabad are Pune and Chennai, at 26 per cent each, even as the Knight Frank India study found that all markets have seen a decline in affordability due to the recent rise in home loan rates triggered by the 90 BPS rise in repo rates.
For its proprietary Affordability Index, Knight Frank India tracks the equated monthly installment (EMI) to income ratio for an average household to calculate a city's score. The study has shown a steady improvement from 2010 to 2021 across the top eight cities in India, especially during the pandemic when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut repo rates to decadal lows.
However, with two consecutive repo rate hikes amounting to a cumulative 90 bps spike has decreased home purchase affordability by two per cent on average across markets and has raised the EMI load by 6.97 per cent, said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
"On an average, affordability has decreased by 200-300 basis points across major markets. However, despite the hike in the rates, markets remain largely affordable. This, coupled with the positive change in sentiments towards home ownership, should keep demand unhindered...Further, factors like strong economic growth outlook, financial stability and job security, the purchasing capabilities of potential buyers are expected to remain intact," Baijal added.
Among the remaining top five cities, Kolkata was the next most affordable at 27 per cent in the index for H1 2022, followed by Bengaluru (28 per cent), NCR (30 per cent), Hyderabad (31 per cent) and Mumbai (56 per cent).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU